Barbara Woodward, 91, of Bronson, Kan., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.
Barbara Louise Ermel was born on Aug. 24, 1933, to Ernest and Irene (Howerton) Ermel in Fort Scott.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on Dec. 22, 2024; and one sister, Carlene Rubicam.
She is survived by a son, Kevin Woodward and wife, Sherri, of Bartlesville, Okla.; three daughters, Karen Woodward of Leavenworth, Kan., Lisa Oehrle of Olathe, and Lora Niles and husband, Ray of Carl Junction, Mo.; and one brother, Fred Ermel of Moran.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Bronson Cemetery, Bronson. The family will greet friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Bronson Ruritan Club and left in care of the funeral home.
Advertisement
Advertisement