“Miss Becky” Coronado, mom, daughter, nana, sister, aunt, Mickie, and Phil’s wife left the pain of this world on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 7:31 a.m.
She was married to Phillip Coronado on Aug. 22, 2012. Miss Becky loved fishing, boating, OU football, spending time with her kids and grandkids. She truly was an outdoor girl at heart. She loved her backyard times with cookouts, fire pits, and parties with friends.
Living family today include her husband Phillip; children Rachael, Andrew and Kaelib; bonus kids, Tessa, Chris and Roni; her mom Zana and Richard, brother Michael; niece Britney; and grandkids Zyleigh, Kamila, and Myles.
Becky was preceded in death by her Grandpa and Grandma Bowers and her father Don.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, with service to follow.
Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
