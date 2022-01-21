Becky Jo Walker, age 66, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.
Becky was born Jan. 2, 1956, to Harold V. and Florine A. (Smith) Lundine in Iola. She attended Iola High School and graduated with the class of 1974. She went on to further her education and earned bachelor degrees in computer science and education. Becky worked numerous places throughout her career but dedicated most of her time to teaching the children at Central Christian Academy in Wichita before moving back to Iola. After returning, she worked in Chanute for a short time before coming to work for the Allen County Attorney’s Office in Iola.
Becky was a member of First Christian Church in Iola where she sang with and played the piano for the church choir. Her home was filled with cross stitching pillows, quilts, and wallhangings that she had created over the years. Becky had two cats that she adored and held a special place in her heart. She will be remembered for her smile and the courage and bravery that she had even through some of the toughest times in her life. Her positivity will be greatly missed.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florine Lundine; her brother, Harold Leon Lundine; sister-in-law, Roberta Lundine-Bradford; and nephew, Lance S. Lundine.
Becky is survived by nephews, Thad Lundine (Deseree) of Nevada, Mo., and Tyler Lundine (Jenny) of Beloit; great-niece, Hailee Lundine; great-nephews, Hunter Lundine, Lance M. Lundine and Rilee Lundine; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Becky will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
