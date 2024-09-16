Becky Settles

Becky Jo Settles, age 62 of Nixa, Mo., passed away Sept. 13, 2024, from a 5-month battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Iola, the daughter of Kenneth and Donna (Hart) Storrer.
Becky and Jimmy Settles were married May 22, 1993. Becky enjoyed camping, bowling, crafting, her flowers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and above all she loved her grandchildren the most.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Storrer; grandparents, Vern and Hilda Hart; and grandparents, Melvin and Barbara Storrer. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Settles, of Nixa, Mo.; son, Joseph (Liz) Griffin, Harrisonville, Mo.; daughter, Ashlee Griffin, Webb City, Mo.; parents, Kenneth and Marsha Storrer, Iola; brother, Jeff (Diana) Storrer, Iola; stepdaughter, Tammy (Steve) Allen of Indianapolis, Ind.; stepsister, Jennifer (Mike) Phillips, Iola; stepbrother, Rob (Sabrena) Stalnaker, Wamego; grandchildren, Braden, Stephie, Benny, Alyssa, Addison, Mike, Rob and Zach; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Mo. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Springfield.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation to be made to “Newborns in Need” Springfield, Mo. Donations can be made online at www.newbornsinneedspringfield.org
