Elizabeth was born on July, 1932, in Scotland, Texas, to Alphonse and Caroline (Haberman) Prescher.
Elizabeth Agnes “Bessie” King, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, surrounded by family, at the Quail Creek Skilled Nursing in Springfield, Mo.
On Sept. 18, 1950, she married Edward Joseph “Ed” King in Scotland, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Delores (Forrest) Henderson of LaGrange, Ind., Joseph Edward (Roxanne) King of Wichita, John F. (Martha) King of St. Mary’s, Lillian (Jeff) Meyers of Crestview, Fla., David M. King of Wichita, Cynthia (Kenneth) Coari of Troy, Ill., and Mary C. (Larry) Bode of Ozark, Mo.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Bessie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; daughter Cecelia Poffenbarger; grandson Justin King; and great-grandson Lucas Cook.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. John’s Cemetery, Gas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement