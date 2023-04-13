Elizabeth “Beth” Foster died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Moran Manor.
She was born April 19, 1941, to Robert F. and Hazel M. Andrews Dunlap on April 19, 1941, at St. John’s Hospital in Gas.
She was preceded in death by her infant sons Timothy and Blaine Foster; and her infant grandson Joe Ruckle.
Beth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard, and daughter Rhonda of the home; grandchildren Sarabeth LaRue of LaHarpe, and Sheila Foster (Bill) of Humboldt; three great-grandchildren, Bailey and Ty LaRue and Shelby Schomaker; brother Andy (Yvonne) Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday April 21, at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Moran United Methodist Church and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement