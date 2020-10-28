Beth Tinsley

Beth Ann Tinsley, age 77, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Moran Manor Nursing Home in Moran. She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Moran, the daughter of Francis Bradford Glasgow and Keitha Yelton Glasgow. She married Paul Everette Tinsley on May 25, 1959, at Lone Elm.
In earlier years, Beth worked for Reasoner’s Equipment in Bronson. She later owned and operated B&P Sport Shop in Bronson and also operated her own dog breeding kennel. She was a member of the Xenia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Paul; children, Paula Ann Vincent, of Hiattville, and Everette Allen Tinsley and James Bradford Tinsley, both of Bronson; four grandchildren, David Paul Vincent, Deanaira Vincent, Dana Vincent and Alex Lee Lukenbill. Also surviving is a brother, Phillip Glasgow, of Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following cremation, graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Bronson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, Fort Scott, Kansas.