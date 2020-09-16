Betty Craft

Betty Lou Craft, age 85, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Windsor Place in Iola. She was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Bolivar, Mo., to Jess Harrison Sr. and Nellie May Davis.
She married Harold Dean Wasson in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1959. In 1961, She married James Emery Craft in Ft. Worth, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1971.
Betty worked at Advance Systems in Chanute building homes. She enjoyed working in her garden, sewing and making quilts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include: sister Zelma Jane Pease; children, Dena Burket and husband Don, Beverly Beggs and husband George, Cheryl Williams, Dean Shultz and Ginny Doll, James Craft and wife Wanda, Rex Craft and wife Lisa, Rena Craft and husband Marvin; 35 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, daughter Ronda Jack, grandchildren Rex Craft Jr., Samantha Jack, Brandy Jack and great-grandson Jordin Brackett.
Cremation has been requested and a graveside inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, across the street from Memorial Park Cemetery on East 14th St., Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to the Windsor Place Activities and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.