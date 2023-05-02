Betty Herrmann

Betty Ann (Evans) Herrmann, 91, formerly of Kincaid and Moran, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute. Betty was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Bush City, the daughter of Clarence and Besse (Cavender) Evans.
She attended Willow Branch School through 8th grade and Kincaid High School, graduating in 1948. Betty earned a teaching degree from Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg and taught one semester at Lone Elm School. She met the love of her life, Lawrence Herrmann, on the school bus in 1945. They were married on Oct. 20, 1950.
Betty and Lawrence lived in and around the Selma/Kincaid area most of their lives before moving to Moran in 2005. The life of a farmer’s wife kept her very busy with taking meals to the field during harvests, running to town for machine parts, raising and dressing chickens, gardening, and sewing clothes for her children. Betty still found time for various clubs and activities being a charter member of the Kincaid Advancers Club, enjoying being part of a bowling team, serving on the school board, working for a short time as a nurse’s aide, and plenty of fishing. Betty was always active in Kincaid Methodist Church, including UMW, and making hundreds of gallons of chicken and noodles for dinners and fundraisers. She was on-site many days during the construction of the current church building.
Betty is survived by daughters Sheryl Bussell of Chanute, Diana Brannon of Maricopa, Ariz., and Peggy Lundine of Humboldt, and son Jim (Linda) Herrmann, of Greensboro, N.C. She has been blessed with 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2014, son, Larry, in 1984, one sister, and five brothers.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest, Chanute. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kincaid Selma United Methodist Church, 709 Fifth Ave., Kincaid. Burial will follow at the Kincaid cemetery.
Memorial donations in Betty’s name can be made to the Kincaid Selma United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Advertisement
Advertisement