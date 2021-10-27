Betty Madison

Betty Lou (Watkins) Madison, 81, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
She was born May 19, 1940 to Amos and Mae Watkins in Mountainburg, Ark.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville Madison, and her son, Orville Madison Jr.
She is survived by her children Gregory and Amy Madison, Iola, Angie and Danny Moore, Fort Smith, Ark., and Tina and Patrick Wilkinson, Alma, Ark.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Smith, with burial following at Fort Smith National Cemetery.
