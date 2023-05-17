Betty Ranes

Betty Darlene Ranes, 87, of Le Roy, passed peacefully at her homeSunday, May 14, 2023.
Betty was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Lebo, the daughter of Raymond Everett Basel and Norma (Arnold) Basel.
She was active with the Kincaid Fair in her younger years. She cooked in the kitchen at a school and was on the Le Roy Cemetery Board.
She lived a consistent Christian life doing all the good she could in her quiet, unassuming way. She loved nature, gardening, and flowers. She took the kids to the river fishing even though she was scared of water. She enjoyed quilting and made quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who was known to always have baked goods for anyone that walked through the door.
On June 1, 1990, she and Jerry Joe Ranes were married at First Christian Church in Le Roy. They enjoyed life together for nearly 32 years.
She was a devoted wife, and amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, George Arnold Lindsay, second husband, Jerry Joe Ranes, son, Charles Hartpence, and daughter, Kathy Nelson.
She is survived by her son, Richard Lindsay, Tennessee, and daughter, Karen Dalke (Marty), Hillsboro; stepdaughter Lisa Sherwood (Jon), Westphalia; son-in-law Mike Nelson, Phillip, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
The family will meet with friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SCC Honor Flight, or Hand in Hand Hospice, and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
