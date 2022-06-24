Betty Wells

Betty Jean Wells, age 88, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Medicalodges: Senior Living and Care in Iola.
She was born April 25, 1934, in Tacoma, Washington, to Olaf and Bonita (Reid) Overlie.
She married John Wells on Feb. 3, 1964, in Olympia, Washington. He preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth and Jim Jewett; and daughters, Nell Carver and Ruby Gentry.
Survivors include a daughter, Gloria Gentry; son, Wallace Jewett; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iola. Friends can pay their respects to Betty starting at 1:30 p.m. just prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Betty are suggested to the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola, Kansas, or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
