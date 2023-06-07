Beverly Hawk

Beverly Jeanine Hawk, 87, of Iola, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born May 15, 1936, in El Dorado, to Maynard Morgan and Lena (Day) Morgan.
She married Gary Hawk on Aug. 29, 1954, in Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Ron) Smail, Iola, Susan Hawk, Iola, Lora (Mark) Obermueller, Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pauline Hawk; and brother-in-law, Bob Hawk.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
