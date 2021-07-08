Beverly Sayles

Beverly Rose (Davis) (Hicks) (Wells) Sayles, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home in Moran.
Beverly was born to Don A. and Carrie (McCammon) Davis on Feb. 7, 1934, in Terre Haute, Ind. After graduating from high school, Beverly worked several jobs then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and moved to California. She was an air traffic controller and remembers her Marine Corps years fondly. She met her Marine husband, Fred Irwin Hicks, who was an MP. They were married, and of this union Renee Hicks and Clay Hicks were born.
Beverly met and married Gardiner R. “Bob” Wells. To this union was born Shirley R. Wells.
In 1966, the family moved from California to rural Colony, to a one-room schoolhouse with no running water. After many moves around the Olathe, Lenexa and Gardiner areas, Beverly and Bob settled in Lone Elm in May 1969.
Beverly worked as an Olathe postal clerk, and Bob a Lenexa postal carrier. Bob passed away Feb. 1976.
Beverly had already started to pursue her nursing and teaching career. It was to her delight that she graduated from ACCC within a week of Renee graduating from Crest High School in May 1976.
Beverly and Shirley moved to Pittsburg so Beverly could finish her degree. In May 1978, Beverly graduated from PSU and Renee graduated from ACCC.
Beverly and Shirley next moved to Iola. Beverly started teaching at Iola Head Start, then moved on to Elsmore kindergarten. She then pursued a caregiver career. She worked at a nursing home and Tri-Valley. She worked 15 years as a caregiver in group homes in Iola and Humboldt. She retired after 15 years at Tri-Valley. She also worked a few years as a food planner for Meals on Wheels.
Beverly met and married Darrell Sayles. They square-danced with a group for several years. They later divorced.
In 2007, she and granddaughter, Chasity Craft, both lost their homes in an Iola flood. They moved to Gas and lived in FEMA trailers. They were then able to purchase a home in Moran together.
In recent years, Beverly had been sick off and on. In August 2020, the diagnosis of colon cancer was given, but Beverly had heart and lung problems that prevented any treatment or surgeries. Beverly was a strong Christian and tough Marine. She was fine with just living life until God took her home.
Beverly was a lifetime member of the LaHarpe VFW. She enjoyed several meetings and activities until COVID-19.
Beverly enjoyed her time with family and friends. She also enjoyed her outings with Chasity and Renee, whether it was a doctor’s appointment, VA appointment, grocery shopping, etc. Each outing turned into a picnic (in the car) by a nearby park or lake, though mostly the Neosho Bridge watching the water. Beverly always ate her dessert first, saying she wanted to make sure she had room for it.
Beverly leaves behind daughter, Renee Hicks, LaHarpe; sister, Terry Bilyeu (Kenny), Terre Haute, Ind., and many grandchildren.
Grandchildren from Renee include Joe Boeken, Wakefield; Matthew (Mandy) Boeken, Gas; Daniel Boeken (Gabby Hawkins), Moran; David (Kirstin) Boeken, Orcutt, Calif.; and Michael (Kim) Boeken, Iola. Grandchildren from Clay include Dustin Hicks, Moran; Heather Hicks (Jake) Moran; and Jerry (Wendy) Kaufman, Elsmore. Grandchildren from Shirley include Chasity Craft, of the home, Chris (Alicia) Craft of Iola, and Jeremy (Callie) Craft, of Moran.
Beverly had 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, most of which reside in Indiana. All will miss Beverly.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Darlene Crandall and Delores Dowell; brother, Don W. Davis; brother-in-law, Bill Dowell; husband, Bob Wells; son, Clay Hicks; daughter, Shirley Craft; and daughter-i-n-law, Della Hicks.
A celebration of life with military honors will take place when family members from out of state can attend, likely in August. Services will take place at the Willis Ross Memorial VFW Post in LaHarpe.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LaHarpe VFW, Iola First Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity, in memory of Beverly Sayles. She will live on in all our hearts.
Advertisement