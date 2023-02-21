Bill Hillbrant

William (Bill) Oliver Hillbrant, 87, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Moran Manor. Bill was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Iola, to Ephram (EJ) and Louella (Foley) Hillbrant.
Bill was first married to Bulinda Clark and had three children. They later divorced. He married Thelma Perdue, Dec. 21, 1960. They had two children together.
Bill was an avid race car fan, even racing his own car in Humboldt, Chanute and Oklahoma. He also raced go-karts in Iola, Missouri and Oklahoma. He won championships in 1968 and 2000.
He was a member of the Kansas Militia National Guard, the American Legion in Iola, Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was a lifetime member of 59 years in the Iola Elks and, after serving in various positions in 2008, he became the Exalted Ruler.
Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Lester; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma; four children, Will, Dennis, Mike and Sherry; brother, John; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Iola Elks Lodge, 210 S. Jefferson Ave. Cremation and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
