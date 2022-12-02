William George (Bill) Jenkins, 87, Iola, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Bill was born June 3, 1935, in Louisburg, to John F. Jenkins and Mary R. (Henry) Jenkins. Bill married Mary K. Russell in 1953. They later divorced.
Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Bill married Marilyn (Korte) Squire in 1978.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Ginger; and mother of his sons, Mary K.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home; sons, Douglas (Cherryl) Jenkins, Chanute, Douglas J. (Jennifer) Squire, Marietta, Ga.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or St. Martin’s Steeple Fund, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
