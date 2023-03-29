 | Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bill Maier

June 10, 1959 — March 26, 2023

Obituaries

March 29, 2023 - 3:50 PM

William Glen (Bill) Maier, 63, of Iola, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital.

Bill was born June 10, 1959, in Iola, to John H. Maier and Norma Jean (Kunkler) Maier. 

Bill and Marilyn Lipps were married in Iola. She survives, as do sons, Josh (Kristen) Maier, Iola, Shane (Melissa Clay), LaHarpe, and John Maier, Iola; and two granddaughters, Kennedy and Libby Maier, Humboldt.

Cremation will take place and a service will be planned at a later date. 

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

Condolences  may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
March 3, 2023
July 13, 2017
May 1, 2015
January 3, 2011
Most Popular