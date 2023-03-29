William Glen (Bill) Maier, 63, of Iola, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital.
Bill was born June 10, 1959, in Iola, to John H. Maier and Norma Jean (Kunkler) Maier.
Bill and Marilyn Lipps were married in Iola. She survives, as do sons, Josh (Kristen) Maier, Iola, Shane (Melissa Clay), LaHarpe, and John Maier, Iola; and two granddaughters, Kennedy and Libby Maier, Humboldt.
Cremation will take place and a service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
