Bill McAdam, age 89, of Moran, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Billy Dale McAdam was born Feb. 2, 1931, at St. John’s Hospital in Iola. Bill was the second of six children born to John S. and Mildred B. McAdam (Carnes), of Lone Elm. Bill attended school at Liz Town school near Colony, before his family moved to the Bayard/Mildred area in 1940. He then attended Rising Star Elementary School. Bill graduated from Moran Rural High School in 1949. He attended Fort Scott Jr. College on a football scholarship, and graduated from Allen Community College. Bill joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 serving most of his enlisted time in Alamogordo, N.M.
Bill married Nadine Adams of Parsons, on Feb. 17, 1956. Their union was blessed with one son, John D.
Nadine preceded Bill in death on Oct. 22, 2009.
Upon leaving the Air Force, Bill partnered with his father, John McAdam, to build and operate McAdam Construction. They built many roads and dams in central and eastern Kansas. Bill with his father and brother Tom, purchased a rock quarry in Garnett, and formed McAdam Limestone Corporation. As well as managing the McAdam Construction business, Bill was active in the operation of rock quarries in Cedar Vale, Fort Scott, Mound City, and Garnett. McAdam Limestone was sold in 1996.
Bill was a sports enthusiast. For many years he attended all the Kansas City Chiefs home football games as well as the KU home basketball games. Win or lose, he loved them both. Bill was an avid reader. He enjoyed American history with a special interest in the American Civil War.
Bill was a member of the Kansas Contractors Association, Moran American Legion, Jones-Hardy Post No. 385 and Mildred Methodist Church. He later attended Moran Methodist Church. Bill loved to entertain his Shriner friends. At the time of his death, Bill was enjoying membership in the Marmaton Masonic Lodge No. 245, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Scott, Mirza Shrine, Order of Quetzalcoatl No. 5, Hardly Able Shrine Unit Fire Truck, and Royal Order of the Jester Court No. 95, having held several offices.
Most of all, Bill loved people. He treated strangers like friends, and friends like family. He saw the good in everyone.
Bill was preceded in death by wife, Nadine; his parents; brother, Tom; and an infant brother and sister.
He is survived by fiance, Pat Ensminger of the home; son, John Dale McAdam of Moran; two sisters, Beverly Franklin and husband Jack, of Iola, and Karolyn Holloway of Rogers, Ark.; sister-in-law, Bonnie McAdam of Pittsburg; Pat’s children, Alan and Lori Ensminger of Moran, and Jo Lynn Nemeth of Kearney, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Funeral services for Bill will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials in honor of Bill are suggested to Wings of Warriors, Iola, or Shriner’s Transportation Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.