Bill Morris

Bill L. Morris, born in Iola on Dec. 25, 1939, to John and Vivian Morris, died on April 7, 2023, at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Bill is survived by the love of his life Mary-Dee; daughter, Pamela; granddaughter Sarah, her husband Chris and their children Anna and Gunner; nephew, Corey and his wife Ashley; sister-law Vicki, widow of David, Bill’s brother, and their children and grandchildren.
Bill passed after about a year of a spinal injury which led to sepsis and his passing with Mary-Dee at his side.