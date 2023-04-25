William Earl (Bill) Winters, 84, Yates Center, died at his home on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Bill was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Wichita, to William Easley Winters and Mary M. (Hardesty) Winters.
He served in the United States Navy. Bill and Shirley (Travis) Sinn were married Oct. 3, 1969, in Derby.
Bill was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kathy Flory.
His wife survives, as do children Windy (Craig) Curtis, Tammy (Mike) Tannehill, Debra (Terry) O’Connor and Tommy Sinn; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation will take place. No services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
