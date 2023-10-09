Bob Welch of Moran died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Medicalodge of Iola. He was 78 years old.
The son of Lloyd L. “Tock” and Ruth V. (Adams) Welch, he was born Oct. 21, 1944, in Fort Scott. He grew up on the family farm just south of Moran and at 10 years old he started helping his father and brother, Don, in the fields.
He graduated from Moran High School and excelled in baseball and in football as the center. He was the only starting sophomore when the football team was undefeated in 1959. He played the trumpet in band and was homecoming king. In school he was known for being shy, a nice guy, and liked by everyone. He attended Allen County Junior College and graduated from Kansas State University in 1967 with a bachelor of science in agriculture. After college he owned and operated a large hog farm while raising cattle and crops.
On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Cheryl Diane Thompson at Moran United Methodist Church and was a lifelong member there.
Bob enjoyed getting together with family and at Welch get-togethers. Several decks of cards and card tables were not an uncommon sight, so as a Welch you were expected to learn pitch at a very young age.
He faithfully attended his children and grandchildren’s ball games even if it took him away from his chores and livestock.
Bob was very knowledgeable and took great interest in the health of his livestock and would go to great lengths to nurse them back to health. It wasn’t a surprise to find a calf or piglet on the back porch or someone pulling into the drive with an animal for him to look at or doctor. Farming was his passion. As his health failed, he still had faith that he would someday get back on his tractor.
He enjoyed talking about his heritage with stories passed down through the generations. After getting home late from ball games or in from the field, you would find him working, studying and charting futures and commodities or reading a farm magazine. On Fridays, for the past 55 years, you would find him at the sale barn in Gas City either sitting in the stands or helping his wife’s family or son in the back. It was just a short while ago he was there running after cattle, shooing them in a pen.
Bob was a quiet man, clever, stern, frugal, extremely hardworking, very stubborn, ridiculously humble, and his humor would catch you off guard at the most unexpected times. Even in excruciating pain, he could still make you laugh. His grandkids and his health softened him as he grew older, though he wouldn’t admit it. He was a Royals, Chiefs and K-State fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Don Welch, infant granddaughter, Kalli Welch, great-niece Jill Hartman, brother- and sister-in-law, Leon Thompson and Nina Worthington.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Welch of the home. Three children, Tina Ashford and husband Steven of Bonner Springs, Teri Shaughnessy and husband Shayne of Iola and Scott Welch and wife Amy of Moran; 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Nicole, Emily and Autumn Ashford; Chase, Shelby and Ty Shaughnessy; and Kooper, Kinley and Karly Welch; brothers and sisters-in-law Judy Welch, Moran, Darrell Thompson, Larry Thompson and Linda Heffern, all of Iola, Nita Hunt, Marysville, Ohio, and a lifelong friend, Ron Strong, Keller, Texas.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Feuerborn Funeral Home Venue in Iola with funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Moran United Methodist Church. Pastor Tracy Smith will officiate. Graveside burial will be conducted in the Moran Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Moran United Methodist Church and may be sent to the church or the funeral home, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
