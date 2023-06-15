Robert D. White of Iola died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.
He was born in Bremerton, Wash., on May 16, 1953.
He could be seen all over town in a stark white T-shirt and ball cap doing a variety of work for people. As a youth, he worked on a farm and managed potato sheds. His quick skills raised him to management anywhere he worked. He became a chef for 14 years and once had his own cafe, doing everything from waiting on patrons to cooking and serving.
An example of his versatile skills, he spent seven years as a mechanic working on foreign cars. He could carry an engine from one car to another without a lift. Once again, his speed and strength were often sought.
Bob took up trucking and drove semis to every state for 20 years.
He also traveled the world with his American huskies, which he adored.
In 2020, Bob retired, but not knowing the meaning of standing still, he continued to work by mowing, cleaning out yards and houses, painting buildings and working in construction.
A man of all means and a genius of fixing things, Bob White will be remembered by many in Iola and surrounding areas. Even in the last two days of his life, he could be seen mowing, fulfilling his motto, “I’ve got to finish the job.”
Bob White will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including his son, Dwaine White, and daughter, Matilda White, and his wife Zoey.
