Bonnie Rook

Bonnie J. Rook, age 82, of Welda, passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at the Residential Living Center, Garnett.
Bonnie Jean Culler was born on Nov. 9, 1941 at Ottawa. She was the fourth of four children born to Robert and Clara (Murray) Culler. Bonnie and her twin sister, Bettie, were fortunate to have the care of their two older siblings when they were young as their mother was ill. Their bond lasted throughout their lives and included countless family dinners. She grew up in Colony, graduating from Colony High School with the class of 1959.
Bonnie married Larry Decker on June 26, 1959 at Colony. They were blessed with two children, Connie and Garry. They later divorced.
Bonnie worked at a few jobs throughout her life, including Gates Rubber Company, H.L. Miller and Son in Iola, and Colony Food and Sundries. The job she loved the most combined two of her favorite things, cooking and kids, as she worked as a lunch lady at the Crest school for many years. Aside from her work at the school, she also loved working on the farm, she could often be found in the grain truck or driving the hay truck. On September 2, 1983, Bonnie married John E. Rook in Welda and they enjoyed 23 years together before John passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2006.
Bonnie had many great traits, however her cooking would stand the tallest for those who were fortunate enough to know. Many years of preparing items for the fair also included a side contest between Bonnie and her sister, Bettie, as they were always trying to best each other. Going to Grandma Bon’s for a Sunday dinner was as reliable as the calendar. Bonnie had a wonderful sense of humor and she would use Halloween as an excuse to get to act like a kid and terrorize the community all while embarrassing her kids. Fortunately for Bonnie, people were more relaxed in those days – or she may possibly be locked up for some of her shenanigans. Bonnie would take care to make sure that those around her were taken care of before considering herself, and she will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E. Rook; twin sister, Bettie Caudell; brother, Arden “Bob” Culler; two nephews, Terry Caudell and Bob Roush; and a niece, Jana Hoggatt Burke.
She is survived by her children Connie Thompson and husband, Rick, of Kincaid, Garry Decker and Paula of Welda; five grandchildren, Blake Thompson and Hannah, Erin Zook and Justin, Nick Thompson and Kate Christian, Jenna Pretz and Jon, and Luke Decker and Lauren; fourteen great grandchildren plus one on the way; sister Arlene Roush of Emporia; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hi Point Cowboy Church, Colony. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colony Fire and Rescue and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
