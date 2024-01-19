Bonnie Wylie

Memorial services for Bonnie Elaine Wylie, 74, Meriden, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 2030 SE 41st in Topeka. Elaine passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Kelly House of Meriden.
Elaine was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Iola, the daughter of Andrew R. and Bonnie E. (Ware) Wylie. Although Elaine lived in many towns around the state, she stayed connected to Humboldt for most of her life. She attended Humboldt Public Schools and Allen Community College. She loved books and in 1969 entered Kansas State Teacher’s College (now Emporia State University) where she received a master’s degree of Library Science in 1972. She then worked for several years in setting up libraries in elementary schools in Elkhart, Perry, Downs, Douglas, and other small towns across Kansas.
In the 1980s, she took the job of cataloguer in the Coffeyville Public Library, where she worked for over 30 years, retiring in 2017. Throughout her life, she faithfully served her Lord and her church wherever she lived. In 2018, she moved to the Lawrence area to be closer to family, residing in Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Lawrence, Kan. and later in Kelly House in Meriden. Kan.
Survivors include her brothers, David A. (Ralda) Wylie, Lecompton, and Calvin R. (Tammy) Wylie, Clemson, S.C.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to Crossroads Wesleyan Church or to Ascend Hospice and may be sent in the care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence, go to warrenmcelwain.com.
