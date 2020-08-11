Brandon Call, 39, Iola, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence in Iola.
Brandon was born in Wichita, on June 18, 1981. He served with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, serving a year in Iraq.
He is survived by his grandmother Jeannine Call, his parents Dona and Dave Call, and his brother Eric Call.
Brandon will be laid to rest in the Pineville (Ark.) Cumberland Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial contributions in Brandon’s honor may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
