Brandon Hobbs tragically died in a plane crash Feb. 6, 2025, while serving as a Department of Defense contractor pilot in the Philippines. He was born Sept.16, 1973.
He also served in the US Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Pichayada Yaiduang, and children Madison, Gunner, Macee, and Jagger Hobbs; father, Rex Hobbs, Jr., and stepmother Suzanne Hobbs; sister Brandee (Hobbs) Bratton and her husband Joe; sisters Lacey Penny and Jessie Alva, and grandmother Billie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Holderman.
Memorial services and ceremonies are pending.
