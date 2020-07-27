Brenda Buck

Brenda Kay Buck, age 62, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Brenda was born Sept. 28, 1957 in Iola, to Norman and Betty (Burris) Michael. She graduated from J.C. Harmon High School. After high school, she began working for the IRS while living in Kansas City, Kan. She later moved to Iola. In 1990, Brenda married Mike Buck in Miami, Okla. In 2007, Brenda started B’s Tax Service in Iola.
Brenda enjoyed fishing, spending time with grandchildren, working, and spending daily quiet time with the Lord. Her social circle would tell you they appreciated her ability to speak her mind.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Michael; and sister, Phyllis Brundage.
Brenda is survived by husband, Mike Buck; children, Tera Hammond, Russell Wood, Jody Beckham, and Billie Buck; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Bratsch, “older brother” Rick Michael and Christy Knoblich; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service in honor of Brenda will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Brenda are suggested to the Fellowship Regional Church Youth Group and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.