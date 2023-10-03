Brett Maloney

Brett Lee Maloney, 52, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, after a brave battle against cirrhosis and cancer.
Brett was born on March 9, 1971, to Leon and Sherry Maloney in Iola. The family moved to Texas in 1981 and Brett graduated from Victoria High School in 1989. He was self-employed for over 30 years, most recently in the oilfield industry. Brett enjoyed a lifelong love of fast cars and all other things mechanical. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors and Brett had a never-ending curiosity to learn about and experience new things.
Brett was preceded in death by his parents Albert Leon Maloney and Sherry Jean Hutton Maloney. He is survived by his son Quinton Lee Maloney; loved ones Katherine Norman, Carol Norman, Johnny Karm and extended family members. His loved ones would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of South Texas for the special care they provided Brett during his final months allowing him to remain at home as long as possible.
A celebration of Brett’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Brett asked that donations be made to The American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Donations to Hospice of South Texas in Brett’s memory would also be appreciated.
Services have been entrusted to Victoria Mortuary and Cremation services, 1505 LaValliere St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
