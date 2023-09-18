Brian Carlson, 52, Garnett, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his home.
Brian Scott Carlson was born Sept. 21, 1970, in Chicago, Ill., to Richard Carlson and Jane (Garza) Carlson.
On July 21, 2014, Brian and Denise Holmes were married in Garnett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Carlson, and his stepfather, Richard Phelan.
Brian is survived by his wife, Denise Carlson, of the home; his two sons, Alexander Sabantini of Chicago, and Daniel Carlson of Henry, Va.; his daughter, Rachel Carlson of Garnett; five grandchildren; his stepson, Lathan Woodson of Garnett; his mother, Jane Phelan of Jacksonville, Fla.; and three brothers.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Inurnment will follow at the Garnett Cemetery. Brian’s family will greet friends from 1 to 2 prior to the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s gear, but extra credit will be given to those wearing Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bears attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Always and Furever Midwest Animal Rescue and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com
