Bruce Gibson

Bruce Wayne Gibson, 68, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at KU Medical Center.
Bruce was born on May 15, 1954, in Chanute, to Elmer Lee and Eleanor Maggie (Grogan) Gibson.
He was united in marriage to Jane (Riebel) on Feb. 14, 1992, in Miami, Okla.
She survives, as does a son Trevor; and numerous other relatives.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Feuerborn Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to ACARF and can be left in the care of the unera home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
