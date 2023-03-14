 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bruce Gibson

May 15, 1954-March 10, 2023

Obituaries

March 14, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Bruce Wayne Gibson, 68, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at KU Medical Center.

Bruce was born on May 15, 1954, in Chanute, to Elmer Lee and Eleanor Maggie (Grogan) Gibson.

He was united in marriage to Jane (Riebel) on Feb. 14, 1992, in Miami, Okla.

She survives, as does a son Trevor; and numerous other relatives.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Feuerborn Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.

Memorial contributions are suggested to ACARF and can be left in the care of the unera home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
March 18, 2015
December 29, 2014
May 21, 2013
February 24, 2011
Most Popular