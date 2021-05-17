Bryce Wade Van Houden, age 19, of Iola, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Nevada Regional Medical Center, Nevada, Mo.
He was born Dec. 6, 2001, at Iola, the son of Russell Van Houden and Sara Gibbons.
Bryce attended schools in Iola and Fort Scott. During high school, he earned his welding certificate with the intent to become a Boilermaker.
His full focus was dedicated to his friends and family. Bryce didn’t know a stranger, and always could put a smile on someone’s face.
He was preceded in death by two uncles, Jason Shapel and Michael Folk; great uncle Carroll Deer; grandpa, Pat Gibbons; great-grandpa, Tom Folk; great-grandma, Sarah Gibbons; great-grandma, Kathryn Deer; two infant cousins, Rowdy Shapel and Jase Gibbons.
Bryce is survived by his mother, Sara Gibbons; father, Russell Van Houden; bonus mom, Nicole Likes; four siblings, Luke Gibbons, Marisa and nephew, Moses, Isaac, and Alyja Van Houden; grandparents, Elaine Gibbons of Humboldt, Chris and Cindi Van Houden of Iola, Edward Ortiz and wife Beth of Humboldt, Regina Esquivel, Troy “Papa T” Bland; great-grandparents, Jerrie Sue “Nana” Folk and Donna Van Houden, both of Iola; aunts, uncles, and friends, Allan and Kristi Comer, Michelle and Rook Shapel, Josh Walker, Jamie Walker, Sarah and Brian Riley, Nici Van Houden and Ramsey Gott, Lori and Mike Hueston, Dillon Shapel, Bryan Stewart, Michael Shapel, Shawn, Paul, and Rachel Shapel, Kyndal “K-Bob,” and Jessica Gibbons; many cousins and extended family members.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 Hwy 54, Iola, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola. The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryce Van Houden Memorial Fund.
You may send your condolences to the www.feuerbornfuneral.com.