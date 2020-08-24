Bryson Byerley

Bryson Lee Byerley, age 22, of Iola, formerly of Hartford, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.
He was born Oct. 11, 1997, to Teague and Wendy (Tarter) Byerley in Emporia.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Robinson.
Survivors include his parents, Teague and Wendy Byerley of Pleasanton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Neosho Falls. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in The Venue at Iola, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola.