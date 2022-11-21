Butch Trabuc

Dr. Henry Butch John Patrick Trabuc, Jr., age 65, of rural Colony, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Allen County Regional Hospital.
Butch was born May 18, 1957, in Copiague, Long Island, New York to Henri Trabuc and Jennie (Garelli) Trabuc. Butch graduated in 1975 from Crest High School, Colony. Butch was a lifelong learner and always took college classes to advance his education. He received an associate degree of fire science from Labette County Community College, bachelor’s degree of science in education from Pittsburg State University, a master’s degree of science in special education from Emporia State University and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Northcentral University.
Butch was united In marriage to Leanne J. Anderson on March 3, 1979 in Colony. Butch and Leanne were blessed with two children Derek Trabuc, Iola, and Nicole Trabuc Wainwright, Wamego. Butch loved attending his children’s activities and coached many ball teams. He was very proud of the adults his children became.
Butch is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leanne of the home; son Derek (Saiena) Trabuc, Iola, daughter Nicole (Kyle) Wainwright, Wamego; grandchildren Sadrie Overall and Kaster Trabuc, Iola, Austin, Adam, and Adley Wainwright, Wamego; in-laws Gene and Claudette Anderson, Colony; brothers Charles (Sophia) Trabuc, Podgorica, and Daniel (Cara) Thomas, Iola, sisters Barbara (Matt) White, Galveston, Jaqueline (David) Sweaney, Kansas City, Renee (Darrin) Hercierode and Bernadette Trabuc, Iola, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Victor Trabuc.
Butch worked as a firefighter/EMT for the City of Iola for 12 years advancing to a captain. Butch was also a second vice-president for the Kansas State Firefighters Association during that time. Butch spent the remainder of his career employment in the educational field. He taught K-12 classes then became a principal and a special education director. He completed his educational career as a professor for Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.
Butch enjoyed teaching students whether they were K-12 students or college students. He brought excitement to his classes and loved guiding college students into becoming excellent teachers. Butch was a hard worker and most times had a house remodel project in addition to his full-time employment. He was always willing to help a family member in need.
Butch enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and family vacations all over the world. He loved music and attending concerts. He was also very proud of his five grandchildren and enjoyed watching them compete in their activities. Butch was a member of the Kansas City Safari Club International and served on the board several years including the president role.
A funeral mass for Butch will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Garnett. Memorial contributions may be made to Colony United Methodist Church or the Anderson County EMS services, and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
