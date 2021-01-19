Carolyn Powers

Carolyn Y. Powers, age 80, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Carolyn was born Oct. 6, 1940, to Riley and Evelyn Eytcheson in Independence. Carolyn married Kenneth Powers on Oct. 5, 1974. She brought with her one daughter, Tammy. Ken had four children, Greg, Debbie, Donna and Deanna.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Powers; parents, Riley and Evelyn Eytcheson; sisters, Barbara Harvey and Wonda Catron; and one great-grandson.
Carolyn is survived by son, Greg; four daughters, Debbie, Donna, Tammy, and Deanna; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service to honor the life of Carolyn will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Fairview Cemetery in Mildred. Memorials in honor of Carolyn are suggested to the Mildred Methodist Church and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749.