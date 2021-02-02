Carolyn Stewart

Carolyn Lee (Dudley) Stewart, 76, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Life Care Center of Burlington. She was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Darrell and Verlin (Jackson) Dudley.
Carolyn married Larry Lloyd Stewart on Sept. 15, 1962, in Moran. They had two sons.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lloyd Stewart; parents, Darrell and Verlin (Jackson) Dudley; and step-father, Orville “Snooks” Frame.
Carolyn is survived by two sons, Kenneth Stewart and wife, Valorie, of Kincaid, and Kevin Stewart and wife, Terri, of Moran; three siblings, Richard Dudley and wife, Pat, of Moran, Rita Hitchcock and significant other, Rodney Frye, of Moran, and Barry Frame and significant other, Lorna Olson, of Moran; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service for Carolyn will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Bronson Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola prior to the service.