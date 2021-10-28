 | Thu, Oct 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Carter Stiffler

July 16, 1936 — Oct. 23, 2021

Obituaries

October 28, 2021 - 10:15 AM

Carter Ray Stiffler, 85, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home in Iola. 

He was born July 16, 1936, in Kincaid, to Howard and Addie (Hardin) Stiffler. 

Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Addie Stiffler; and son, Donald Stiffler. 

He is survived by daughters, Janet Roeder and Susan Stiffler.

Private family services are planned. Memorials in honor of Carter are suggested to The Cancer Research Institute and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Related
September 12, 2019
January 26, 2017
October 22, 2015
May 9, 2014
Most Popular