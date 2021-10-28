Carter Stiffler

Carter Ray Stiffler, 85, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home in Iola.
He was born July 16, 1936, in Kincaid, to Howard and Addie (Hardin) Stiffler.
Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Addie Stiffler; and son, Donald Stiffler.
He is survived by daughters, Janet Roeder and Susan Stiffler.
Private family services are planned. Memorials in honor of Carter are suggested to The Cancer Research Institute and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
