Charlene Tripp

Charlene Helen Lasater Tripp, age 85, died on Monday, June 19, 2023, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah, Mo.
She was born on June 18, 1938, to Kenneth and Helen Lasater, in Chanute.
She married John Henry Tripp Jr. on Nov. 1, 1959, in Pittsburg.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
Survivors include her children, Suzanne (Steve) Pantano of Connecticut; Joanna Tripp of St. Joseph, Missouri; Christopher Tripp of Kansas City, Kansas; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Highland Cemetery, Iola. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, KS 66749.
