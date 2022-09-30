Charlie Townsend

Charlotte “Charlie” Belle Townsend, 92, retired farmer, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. A memorial service and a celebration of life is planned for Nov. 26, 2022 in Humboldt. Details to come.
Charlotte was born in Chanute on Dec. 3, 1929, to Joseph Robert and Frances Belle Townsend, who precede her in death. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Townsend Shaffer.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sierra (Kevin) Smith of Wichita; beloved grandchildren, Jaxson Robert Bauer, Madyson Belle Bauer and Charlotte Mae Smith; sisters, Marlene Breiner of Fort Scot and Ann (Bob) Johnson of Chanute.
Charlotte was an active member of Onion Creek 4-H Club where she won many blue ribbons for her prized Brown Swiss cattle. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1942 and went on to graduate with honors from Chanute Junior College, now Neosho County Community College. Charlie went on to become an extraordinary farmer, outworking any famer around and actively farmed until her late 80s. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the most loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial has been established with Humboldt Public Library, 916 Bridge St., Humboldt, KS 66748 and Meals on Wheels of Allen County, 1 N. Washington, Iola, KS 66749.
Services are in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary-East Chapel, Wichita. The family requests tributes at www.dlwichita.com.
