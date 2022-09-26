Cheryl Riebel

Cheryl Sue Riebel, age 67, of LaHarpe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, St. Luke’s South, Overland Park. Cheryl was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Ellsworth, to James Cooper and Patsy (Burris) Shears.
Cheryl graduated in 1972 from Iola High School. She and Ron Riebel were married Sept. 23, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola, Kansas. Cheryl and Ron had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday.
Cheryl loved her family and spending time with them more than anything. She enjoyed giving to others. She was an avid collector of jewelry and bells. Cheryl made friends everywhere she went and never knew a stranger. She had a smile that would warm your heart and she was always kind. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert Shears, Jerry Shears, James Shears.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home; daughter, Kim (Jason) Kellogg, Riverton; son, Brad (Chelsie) Riebel, Iola; grandchildren, Chase Kellogg, Cole Kellogg, Christian Kellogg; brothers, Mike Shears, Iola, Kelly Shears, St. Paul; sisters, Kay Carnahan, Chanute, Becky Shears, Iola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Gas.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
