Chuck Gineste

Charles (Chuck) Leo Gineste, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
Chuck was born Jan. 5, 1934, on a farm north of Moran to Leo Antonio Gineste and Otha (Odette) Gineste.
After high school, he worked for a farmer until being called by the Army in 1954. He was discharged in 1956.
He then began working for Adams Construction as a heavy equipment operator until 1966. Chuck retired after 31 years as district shop mechanic for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) in Iola.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Ione, after 41 years of marriage in July 2015; both his parents; brother, Russell (Rut) Gineste; sisters, Leota Helms, Helen Laymon and Lillian Branson; and one brother-in-law, Ralph Myrick.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Cole, Iola; a son, Craig Bills (Mary) of Springfield, Mo.; daughters, Becky Linthicum (Randy), LaHarpe, and Tamara Miller (Rick), Moran; sister-in-law, Patricia Myrick of Pleasanton; and his beloved dog, Mickey; six grandchildren: Courtney Orth, Iola, Chad Sigg (Veronica) Topeka; Patrick Bills (Stephanie), Lawrence; Christopher Bills (Ashley), Olathe; Candace Gardner (Denny), Mildred; Shaun Reed, LaHarpe; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Mo. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home.
Feuerborn Funeral Home in Iola is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to ACARF or Wings of Warriors and can be left at the funeral home.