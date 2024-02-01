 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Clarence Henderson

March 8, 1928-Jan. 28, 2024

Obituaries

February 1, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Clarence Wesley “Junior” Henderson Jr., age 95, of Neosho Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

He was born March 8, 1928, in Neosho Falls, to Clarence Henderson, Sr. and Eva (Weiland) Henderson. 

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He married Opal McCullough on May 3, 1953, in Neosho Falls. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include son Terrence Henderson of Belton, Missouri.

Funeral services were Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Iola. Burial was at Cedarvale Cemetery, Neosho Falls.

