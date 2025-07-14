 | Tue, Jul 15, 2025
Clay Libich

April 9, 1931 - July 10, 2025

Obituaries

July 14, 2025 - 4:03 PM

Claydean “Clay” Harold Libich, 94, died on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at his home outside Iola.

Clay was born on April 9, 1931, in Nebraska to Richard and Ella Mae Libich.

Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly.

He is survived by children, Twila (Rick) Abbott, Pam (Jack) Scott and Dean (Patti) Libich.

A private memorial service will be planned later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.

