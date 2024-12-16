Clyde Durst

Clyde Duane Durst was born Nov. 14, 1934, near Welda, Kan., to Mary May (Fagg) Durst and Ralph Durst. His older brother Gene preceded him in death in 2018.
Clyde passed away on Dec. 13, 2024, at his home in Independence, Kan., at the age of 90.
He attended grade and high school in Anderson County and graduated from Welda High School in 1952.
Cremation will take place, and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, Neb. 68010 and can be left in the care of the funeral home.