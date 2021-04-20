Clyde Shetlar, age 69, of Moran, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola. Clyde was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Iola, to Charles Shetlar and Maxine (Ellis) Shetlar.
Clyde graduated in 1969 from Iola High School. He also graduated from Allen County Community College in Iola. Clyde next attended Emporia State University. After college, Clyde worked for Tucker Construction and later became an owner in the company. He worked as a draftsman and surveyor with his father and brother at Shetlar, Griffith, Shetlar, in Iola, until his retirement.
Clyde and Connie Holland were married Nov. 15, 1997, in Iola.
Clyde enjoyed fishing, going to the lake, helping others, tinkering and spending time with his grandkids and family. Running errands with Clyde was fun because he knew so many people and always stopped to talk.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents.
Clyde is survived by his wife of the home; sons, Andy (Lindsey) Shetlar, Spring Hill, Corey (Abby) Glasgow, Gahanna, Ohio; daughters, Amber Glasgow, Iola, Sara (Clayton) Vann, Port Orchard, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Ann) Shetlar, Iola, Keith (Kathy) Shetlar, Rio Rancho, N.M., Lloyd (Jean) Shetlar, Augusta, Tom (Gloria) Shetlar, Phoenix, Ariz., John (Deb) Shetlar, Salina; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to WildTrust at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.