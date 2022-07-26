Craig Cloud

Craig “Trooper” Cloud, 33, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
Craig was born July 28, 1988, to Rick Cloud and Ronna Howerton in Iola. He attended Iola High School and graduated with the Class of 2007. During Craig’s senior year, he developed a brain tumor. He was diagnosed with NF2 and developed multiple tumors. After his diagnosis, Craig faced many obstacles, undergoing over 40 procedures. Although many people would have let their diagnosis take over, Craig never let it get him down. He continued fighting on with the motto, “Never give up!” and earned the nickname of Trooper.
From the time that Craig could play t-ball, he formed a great love for the game of baseball. He was involved in numerous sports including track, basketball, cross country, and football throughout his school career. He still holds the record for the 75-meter hurdles at Iola Middle School. He began taking guitar lessons as a young child and continued playing until he was no longer able to due to losing his hearing. Craig’s dedication to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and KU Jayhawks was unmatched. He didn’t miss a game! Craig lived for his children, Caiden and Korbin, and his dogs, Maggie and Lexie.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Kevin Howerton; grandparents, Howard and Shirley Cloud, Ben Cannon, Helen Brinkman and Sharon Weide.
Craig is survived by his children, Caiden and Korbin Cloud; mother, Ronna Howerton; father, Rick (Susie) Cloud; siblings, Lisa Cloud (Brett Erickson) and Jason Cloud; grandparents, Karl (Wanda) Erickson, and Les Weide; nephews, Blake (Shelby), Hunter, Tristan and Kyler Mittelmeier and Beau Erickson; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Craig will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. The family requests that all friends that attend the service wear their favorite sports team shirt to honor Craig’s great love for sports!
Burial will follow at Gas City Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Craig Cloud Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement