Dale Johnson

Dale Gene Johnson, age 85, Fort Scott, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Via Christi Medical Center in Pittsburg. He was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Fort Scott, the son of Buford and Evelyn Goodrick Johnson.
He graduated from high school in Mound City with the class of 1955. Dale joined the Army following high school and served four years in Germany.
He married Charlotte Sears in April 1978 in Mound City. He worked for Rural Electric in Iola, and city maintenance and the public school system in New Mexico. Dale and his wife Charlotte ministered to the Navajo and Apache people in New Mexico and Arizona for 15 years.
Dale enjoyed his guns, woodworking, construction, attending auctions and his dogs and cats. He was a member of the Gideons and Bethel Community Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte of the home; two children, Rebecca Johnson and husband Mark Thorndike, Anchorage, Alaska, and Dan Johnson and wife Jill, Lubbock, Texas; four stepchildren, Robert Barkdoll and wife Pat, Galesberg, Ill., Rick Barkdoll and wife Tammy, Chanute, Michelle Hoyt and husband James, Austin, Texas, and Donna Tippie Taylor, Blue Springs, Mo.; a stepson-in-law Vern Crawshaw, Altoona; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Ann Johnson; a stepdaughter, Teresa Crawshaw; and three brothers, Eddie, Richard and Russell Johnson.
Pastor Ben Heffernan will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Bethel Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mound City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cheney Witt Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to either Gideons or Bethel Community Baptist Church and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be submitted at cheneywitt.com.
