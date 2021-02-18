Dale Marlow

Dale Maynard Marlow, age 83, of Kechi, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. He was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Moran, to Elmer (Mike) Marlow and Opal (Vanatta) Marlow.
Dale graduated from Moran Rural High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart (and love of his life), Sharon Ruth Zimmerman, on June 21, 1958.
They lived and raised their family in Iola, for 48 years, and owned and operated Dale’s Sheet Metal for over 30 years. They later moved to Kechi, in 2006, where Dale was a member of the Kechi United Methodist Church.
Dale is survived by his wife Sharon of the home; children Janet St. Clair-Hays and husband Mick, Gas, Brenda Marlow, Kechi, Chad Marlow and wife Rachel, Cleveland, Tenn., and Todd Marlow and wife Michelle, Iola; grandchildren Christopher Johnson, Aaron St. Clair and wife Ashley, Kimber Marlow, Zachary Marlow and wife Amanda, Gregory Marlow and Mckayla Marlow; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kechi United Methodist Church or The Good Shepherd Hospice and may be sent to Baker Funeral Home 6100 Central Ave. #203 Wichita, KS 67208.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled at later date.