Dale McDown

Dale A. McDown died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Iola. He was born Jan. 20, 1948, to Wallis and Mary Ellen McDown in Kansas City, Mo. He graduated from Iola High School in 1967.
Dale married Sue Porter before entering the Navy in 1967, where he served four years during the Vietnam War. He had two children from his first marriage before divorcing. He later married Dietra Sowter and had two more children. Dietra also had a son whom Dale adopted.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife Dietra and his father Wallis. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen McDown of Iola; sisters Dianna Henry of Iola, Betty Dryden (and husband Allen) of Olathe, Elaine Fountaine (and husband Steve) of Hutchinson; brother Bret McDown (and wife Sheri) of Iola; sons Jerry McDown, Mike McDown (and wife Traci) of Alabama, Brian McDown (and wife Ellen) of Independence, Robert McDown (and wife Stephani) of Chanute; and daughter Staci of Fredonia. Dale had 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Other arrangements to be announced at a later date.