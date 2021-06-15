Kenneth Dale Wallace, age 65, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence. Dale was born Sept. 15, 1955, in Kirksville, Mo., to Kenneth Neal and Charlotte (Page) Wallace.
Dale graduated in 1973 from Shawnee Mission High School in Shawnee Mission. Dale worked his entire life as a mechanic.
Dale loved to fish, tinker with hotrods, and could repair anything mechanical. He enjoyed spending time with people and was very social.
Dale is survived by his parents; son, Dale O. Wallace and wife, Kayla, Colony; daughters, Amy Finch, Crookston, Minn., Beth Snethen, Ottawa; brothers, Steve Wallace, Colony, Gary Wallace, Lone Oak, Texas, David Wallace, Richmond, Gene Wallace, Colony, Ernest (Hap) Wallace, Garnett; six grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorials are suggested to Dale Wallace Memorial Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.