Dani LaCrone

Dani (Hoglund) LaCrone, 34, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.
Dani was one of three children born to Jeffrey Hoglund and Teddi (Pagacz) Wilson in Kansas City, Kan., on Aug. 1, 1988.
She married Joseph LaCrone and had two children, daughter Jordan and son Joel.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal great-grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Dani is survived by her husband Joseph; children Jordan and Joel; her parents; and siblings Leigh Hoglund of DeSoto and Marc Pagacz of Kansas City, Kan.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Geneva Cemetery, Colony.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wings of Warriors and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
